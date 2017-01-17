Employment challenges continue for Canada’s disabled

A new survey shows employment conditions remain dismal for disabled Canadians.

The CIBC-commissioned poll, as conducted by Angus Reid, shows that about half of Canadians who identify as disabled said they had a full-time or part-time job.

It matches some figures Statistics Canada released about two years ago, which said 49 percent of disabled Canadians were employed, which compared with about 79 percent of the general population.

The current poll also showed that 37 percent of those surveyed say they were currently unemployed, with about two-thirds of those saying that their disability was the direct cause of their situation.

But, the poll also says that only 23 percent say that they feel comfortable disclosing exactly what their disability is to a potential employer before an interview process begins, with 19 percent saying they wouldn’t discuss such information at all.

As well, 11 percent of total respondents fell into a miscellaneous category, such as homemaker or student.

In the survey, the term “Disability” describes an individual functioning, including long-term or recurring physical, mental, sensory, psychiatric or learning limitations.

The poll surveyed 1,000 people online between December 20 and 22. But a margin of error could not be assigned, as the polling industry’s professional body, the Marketing Research & Intelligence Association, says that it did not randomly sample the population.

