Mackenzie County planning to build up residential and commercial areas in the New Year

Mackenzie County is planning on putting up more buildings within its boundaries throughout the New Year.

This past year saw a drop in the number of residential, and commercial, buildings due to the faltering economy.

Planning & Development Director Byron Peters says things could pick up soon.

“There’s still an appetite for both residential and commercial lot development to occur within the county,” said Peters. “So, there’s still optimism within that side of the market.”

He does admit that last year’s trend did see building go down.

“But even through the 2016 permits were down to their lowest point in 10 years,” Peters continued. “They were still only 25 percent below the peak number of permits that we’ve ever received.”

Peters says that despite the dropping oil prices last year, other sectors were able to pick up the slack throughout the county.

– Posted by BET