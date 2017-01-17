Northern Lakes College Mobile Trades Lab Open House

Local residents have a chance to see a new Mobile Trades Lab in Peace River.

Northern Lakes College is hosting an open house on Thursday, January 19, 2017. People can go for lunch and a tour from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The tour will bring people through the 50-foot trailer that slides out to transform into 1500 square feet of training space.

The lab has been at the Peace River campus since the College announced a joint experiential trades training program with Holy Family Catholic Regional Division #37 in December 2016.

-Posted by CW