Peace River Issues Less Building Permits In 2016

Construction in the Town of Peace River continued to trend down in 2016.

The Town only issued twelve building permits for both commercial and residential construction last year. That’s down from 42 in 2015, and 40 in 2014. There was only five Community/Institutional and Industrial permits handed out in 2016, down from eight in 2015 and nine in 2014. Total permits issued in 2016 totalled $11,731,265.21.

“We’re hoping people will see it as a great time to do some renovations or some renewals on existing projects. At the same time we’re going to see the ground get broken on some major projects in Town in the coming year,” said Adam Dietrich, Peace River communications coordinator.

Community buildings started in 2016 include Glenmary School Modernization, the Shell Rotary House and the Skatepark. The Town hopes for investment in renovations and renewals in 2017.

“I think over the next couple of years, although we might see fewer projects, the projects are going to be far more valuable,” said Dietrich during a phone interview on January 6, 2017.

Some large projects set to begin construction in 2017 include Neighbourhood Infrastructure Renewal, the Peace Regional Recreation Centre and the Provincially run new bridge in Peace River.

“These really big projects need subcontractors like crazy. The local guys are always the best ones to fill it in, because they’re the ones that are available on call. So they should be paying attention to the tenders when they go out, they should be paying attention to who gets them, they should be networking to make sure that when the bigger engineering firms need people to come in and do the work that they’re available. There’s going to be some opportunity I think in the next year,” said Dietrich.

As well, 32 development approvals were made in 2016. Dietrich reminds residents of the downtown revitalization grant, which can help offset tax increases due to improvements. Applications are due by October 13, 2017.

Click here for year-end building permit values.

-Posted by CW