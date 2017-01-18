Additional Charges for suspected GP drug dealer

A 22-year-old Grande Prairie man is facing more charges following another arrest Sunday evening.

Elson Blue James is charged with Breaching of Recognizance. He’s been remanded in custody, and will appear in Grande Prairie Provincial Court today.

RCMP observed a man on Sunday at around 10:30 PM, whom they knew was under curfew conditions. The man was operating a vehicle on 90B Street. They conducted a traffic stop, and the man was arrested. A search of the vehicle found a hidden cell phone, which he was also prohibited from having.

Joy was originally charged on October 14, 2016, with Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking, two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance, two counts of Possession of the Proceeds of Crime, as well as two counts of Possession of Body Armour.

