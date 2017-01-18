Almost 97K Albertans claimed EI in November

Albertans who claimed Employment Insurance (EI) climbed higher in November 2016.

According to ATB Financial, that number climbed to 96,890, the second highest of the year. The numbers spiked at more than 100-thousand in July, which was due to the impact of the forest fires in the Fort McMurray area that began in May.

But, even though the number is high, the bank says that it could be a blessing in disguise.

ATB says that EI benefits are a lagging indicator, as it describes a situation that’s already passed, such as the layoffs in the oil and gas sector.

Those workers only started claiming EI once their severance packages ran out, which they received long before November.

All-in-all, the bank says that it means that the worst of the recession is now behind us, especially with modestly-higher oil prices, as well as announcements of new pipelines, creating some new optimism for the provincial economy.

– Posted by BET