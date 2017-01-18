Campaign For A Smoke-Free Alberta Gives Province “C-” Grade

Health groups want Alberta to fully implement the Tobacco and Smoking Reduction Act.

In it’s latest report card, Campaign for a Smoke-Free Alberta gave the province a C-minus for its effort to reduce tobacco use. The group is urging the government to implement all of the three-year-old act.

Alberta continues to underperform in areas like affordability, restricting youth access and uniform protection from secondhand smoke. It did receive top marks for banning flavoured tobacco and pursuing legal action against Big Tobacco.

The new legislation includes fines of up to $10,000 for selling tobacco to minors and it requires all retailers to card youth who appear to be under the age of 25. Once enacted, the legislation will also require retailers to receive mandatory online training similar to the training required by liquor retailers.

According to a Canadian Community Health Survey, About 37,000 Albertan teenagers were smoking in 2014.

-Posted by CW