Fort St. John RCMP search for bank robber

Police in Fort St. John continue to look for a suspected bank robber.

RCMP confirms that a lone suspect entered the Scotiabank, and demanded money from bank tellers on Monday at 4:34 PM.

During the robbery, the suspect produced what appeared to be a black-coloured handgun.

Officers say the suspect fled through the back door, and then down the alley past a local shelter. It was there that he was seen possibly entering a small black SUV-type vehicle.

Witnesses say the suspect was wearing a black balaclava, as well as a 2-piece blue safety-gear outfit worn in the oil and gas industry. (Like the suit seen in the picture to the left.)

Anyone with any information on this case is asked to call Fort St. John RCMP at 250-787-8100, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

– Posted by BET