Light show in Peace River area a success for third straight year

A light show happening in the Peace River area for its third straight season was deemed another success.

Kirk Linley, who put on the show at his acreage about five kilometres out of town, says lots of donations to the food back came in.

“There was about four grocery carts full of food, so I’m going to take a rookie’s estimate and say we raised more than $500 in food,” said Linley. “And even better, we also raised about $1,200 in cash.”

He says lots of people came over to his property to watch the light show.

“There were times when out there, we probably had about 15 cars piled up out there,” Linley said. “I know at one point, we had about 20 standing right out there at the end of the driveway.

“And it seemed to go over very well,” he continued. “I had comment from a lot of people, telling me how much they really enjoyed it.”

As for next year, Linley says he may tweak some of the displays around.

“I’ve got some thoughts on a couple of pieces I may add to it,” said Linley. “I’m certainly going to change up the whole structure around it. The way it’s laid out right now, some of the display is deep into my yard, and not very visible. So I’m going to move things around, so it’s more to the front, and it’s more visible to the public.

“I’m also going to add songs, as well as more different shows,” he added.

This year had a 25 minute show for each hour from 6 to about 9 PM, which included four shows in total, which took place daily.

– Posted by BET