North and Central Alberta Communities To Receive Over $1.7 Million

The Federal Government says North and Central Alberta will receive over $1.7 million.

It’s in celebration of Canada’s 150th anniversary of Confederation. The announcement was made on Wednesday, January 18, 2017.

The biggest project is $404,789 to Expand the Youth and Elders Lodge in Fort Chipewyan. No projects are being done in the Peace Country.

An additional $150 million over two years was provided in Budget 2016 so Canada’s Regional Development Agencies can invest in local improvements to communities across the country, starting in 2016-17. A total of $46.2 million was allocated for projects across Western Canada.

Click here for the list of projects.

