Northland School Division Community Engagement Discussions

The Government of Alberta is working with Northland School Division No. 61 to restore the division to an elected board of trustees in fall 2017, to coincide with the next school board elections.
Alberta Education is holding several community engagement discussions in order to gather input on the future governance of the division:
|DATE
|TIME
|VENUE
|ADDRESS
|January 11
|5:00 – 7:30 p.m.
|Quality Hotel & Conference Centre
|424 Gregoire Drive
Fort McMurray
|January 12
|12:00 – 2:30 p.m.
|Athabasca Delta Community School
|McDonald Street
Fort Chipewyan
|January 13
|12:00 – 2:30 p.m.
|Elizabeth School
|Elizabeth Métis Settlement
|January 16
|5:00 – 7:30 p.m.
|Paddle Prairie School
|1920 Wolf Trail
Paddle Prairie
|January 24
|5:00 – 7:30 p.m.
|St. Theresa School
|2733 Neewatin Drive
Wabasca-Desmarais
|January 25
|5:00 – 7:30 p.m.
|Calling Lake School
|2900 Calling Lake Drive
Calling Lake
|January 30
|5:00 – 7:30 p.m.
|Peavine Inn & Suites
|3905 51 Avenue
High Prairie
|January 31
|5:00 – 7:30 p.m.
|Red Earth Creek Community Hall
|175 Forestry Road
Red Earth Creek
Anyone interested in attending is welcome to come. A meal will be provided at each session.
Contact Nathan Freed, Director, North Services, Alberta Education, with questions at 780-422-0795 (toll-free in Alberta by first dialing 310-0000).
