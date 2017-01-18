Northland School Division Community Engagement Discussions

The Government of Alberta is working with Northland School Division No. 61 to restore the division to an elected board of trustees in fall 2017, to coincide with the next school board elections.

Alberta Education is holding several community engagement discussions in order to gather input on the future governance of the division:

DATE TIME VENUE ADDRESS January 11 5:00 – 7:30 p.m. Quality Hotel & Conference Centre 424 Gregoire Drive

Fort McMurray January 12 12:00 – 2:30 p.m. Athabasca Delta Community School McDonald Street

Fort Chipewyan January 13 12:00 – 2:30 p.m. Elizabeth School Elizabeth Métis Settlement January 16 5:00 – 7:30 p.m. Paddle Prairie School 1920 Wolf Trail

Paddle Prairie January 24 5:00 – 7:30 p.m. St. Theresa School 2733 Neewatin Drive

Wabasca-Desmarais January 25 5:00 – 7:30 p.m. Calling Lake School 2900 Calling Lake Drive

Calling Lake January 30 5:00 – 7:30 p.m. Peavine Inn & Suites 3905 51 Avenue

High Prairie January 31 5:00 – 7:30 p.m. Red Earth Creek Community Hall 175 Forestry Road Red Earth Creek

Anyone interested in attending is welcome to come. A meal will be provided at each session.

Contact Nathan Freed, Director, North Services, Alberta Education, with questions at 780-422-0795 (toll-free in Alberta by first dialing 310-0000).

