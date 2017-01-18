Program that helps new Dairy Farmers get started now taking applicants

Anyone wanting to own a dairy farm in the foreseeable future is about to get some start-up help.

Alberta Milk has a program called the New Entrant Assistant Program, and it’s accepting applications until March 31, 2017.

The program was first created six years ago, and has welcomed 15 new dairy farms into the province, and is review annually.

It works by matching the quota purchased by the new entrant with a loan of up to 25 kg/day at no cost. The loan translates to enough quotas to milk about 20 to 25 additional cows.

The loan will start to gradually expire at the beginning of year seven, and will end up at zero when year 10 is complete.

“It’s a hand up, not a hand out,” said Alberta Milk Chairperson Tom Kootstra. “The program’s meant to encourage those having the potential to be exceptional dairy farmers to invest in our industry.”

Kootstra says new entrants, while using the program, can expand up to 70 kg/day of total quota holdings, equivalent to milking 65 to 70 cows.

As well, the process to qualify for the program includes submitting a two-year financial business place, a 10-year implementation plan, a risk mitigation place, and signed letter for the applicant’s bank agreeing to finance their operation.

Further details can be found at www.albertamilk.com, or by calling 1-877-361-1231.

