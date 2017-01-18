True North Health Advisory Council Meeting Postponed

The meeting of the True North Health Advisory Council initially planned for tonight, Wednesday, January 18, 2017 has been postponed.

The meeting will be rescheduled for Wednesday, February 15, 2017 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. in the conference room at the St. Theresa General Hospital, in Fort Vermilion.

Alberta Health Services North Zone leadership will provide an update on health programs and services within the zone and area. The council will also work on the development of their 2017/18 work plan.

This is an opportunity for residents to: