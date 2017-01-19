AHS Warns of Respiratory Syncytial Virus Outbreaks

There has been a spike in the number of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) outbreaks.

Alberta Health Services (AHS) reminds residents to “practise good respiratory etiquette,” in a release on Thursday, January 19, 2017.

RSV symptoms are usually comparable to a bad cold. However, it can lead to bronchiolitis and pneumonia in infants and young children.

“What we ask of you is simple: if you’re feeling sick, don’t visit the vulnerable. This includes infants, seniors and those with compromised immune systems,” said Dr. Gerry Predy, Senior Medical Officer of Health for AHS, in the release. “Also, please remember to wash hands frequently and stay home from work, school and social activities when sick.”

As of January 17, 2017, there have been 14 RSV outbreaks confirmed in the current respiratory illness season, as compared to nine RSV outbreaks confirmed in the full 2015-16 season. As of January 14, 2017, more than 2,000 positive lab specimens have been confirmed for RSV, as compared to approximately 1,300 in the full 2015-16 season.

Albertans can find more information on RSV at myhealth.alberta.ca/health/pages/conditions.aspx?hwid=hw176517&#hw176519

