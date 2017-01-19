AM 610 Newsroom Business Update

KIX Perfect 10

1. The Weeknd ft. Daft Punk - Starboy

2. DJ Snake & Justin Bieber - Let Me Love You

3. Chainsmokers ft. Halsey - Closer

4. Bruno Mars - 24k Magic

5. Major Lazer & Justin Bieber - Cold Water

6. Twenty One Pilots - Heathens

7. Alessia Cara - Scars to your Beautiful

8. Ariana Grande ft. Nikki Minaj - Side to Side

9. Shawn Mendes - Treat You Better

10. Sia ft. Kendrick Lamar - The Greatest

