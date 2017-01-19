AM 610 Newsroom Business Update

Exchange Rates:

US Dollar:

CAD/USD: $0.7501 USD
USD/CAD: $1.3333 CAD

British Pound Sterling:

CAD/GBP: £0.6089 GBP
GBP/CAD: $1.6423 CAD

Euro:

CAD/EUR: €0.7059 EUR
EUR/CAD: $1.4170 CAD

Chinese Yuan:

CAD/CNY: ¥5.1574 CNY
CNY/CAD: $0.1941 CAD

Philippine Peso:

CAD/PHP: ₱37.51 PHP

Stock Markets:

Toronto Stock Exchange

15,431.26 points
Dow Jones Industrials (New York)

19,769.62 points
February Crude Oil Contract

$51.41 US per barrel
February Natural Gas Contract

$3.396 US per mmBTU

– Posted by BET (10:00 AM)