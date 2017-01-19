Fairview RCMP and Peace River General Investigation Section Investigate Art Theft

On Thursday, September 22 2016 The Fairview RCMP were called to a storage location where a large amount of art work was stolen. The appraised value of the stolen art work totals approximately $735,944.00.

The Peace Regional General Investigations Section is attempting to assist the Fairview RCMP with this investigation.

If you have information about this investigation please call the Peace Regional RCMP at 780-624-6677 or call your local police detachment. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS.