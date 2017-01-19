Government Announces Funding For Mackenzie Communities

The Federal Government announced over $400,000 for six communities in north-west Alberta, on Thursday, January 19, 2017.
It comes from the Government of Canada’s Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program and Canada 150 Fund and Canada Cultural Spaces Fund to help communities modernise local recreation facilities, as well as improve social and cultural infrastructure and programs.
The biggest project is $119,625 for the upgrades to Centennial Park in High Level.
Money for the rest of northern Alberta was announced on Wednesday, January 18, 2017.
Projects:
|Organization
|Project
|Location
|Federal
Funding
|Deadwood Community League
|Renovate community hall and baseball diamond
|Deadwood, AB
|$44,676
|Town of Beaverlodge
|Renovate the indoor pool
|Beaverlodge, AB
|$95,000
|Town of High Level
|Repair and upgrade Centennial Park
|High Level, AB
|$119,625
|Town of Rainbow Lake
|Renovate the arena to include a fitness centre
|Rainbow Lake, AB
|$75,000
|Wembley Parks & Recreation Society & Town of Wembley
|Upgrade the Sunset Park playground
|Wembley, AB
|$50,000
Canada Cultural Spaces Fund (Department of Canadian Heritage)
|Organization
|Project
|Location
|Federal
Funding
|City of Grande Prairie
|Grande Prairie Regional Performing and Media Arts Centre Feasibility Study
|Grande Prairie, AB
|$19,731
-Posted by CW (With information from Statistics Canada)