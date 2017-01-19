Government Announces Funding For Mackenzie Communities

The Federal Government announced over $400,000 for six communities in north-west Alberta, on Thursday, January 19, 2017.

It comes from the Government of Canada’s Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program and Canada 150 Fund and Canada Cultural Spaces Fund to help communities modernise local recreation facilities, as well as improve social and cultural infrastructure and programs.

The biggest project is $119,625 for the upgrades to Centennial Park in High Level.

Money for the rest of northern Alberta was announced on Wednesday, January 18, 2017.

Projects: