Government Announces Funding For Mackenzie Communities

January 19, 2017 Local News, News

CanadaLogoThe Federal Government announced over $400,000 for six communities in north-west Alberta, on Thursday, January 19, 2017.

It comes from the Government of Canada’s Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program and Canada 150 Fund and Canada Cultural Spaces Fund to help communities modernise local recreation facilities, as well as improve social and cultural infrastructure and programs.

The biggest project is $119,625 for the upgrades to Centennial Park in High Level.

Money for the rest of northern Alberta was announced on Wednesday, January 18, 2017.

Projects:

Organization Project Location Federal
Funding
Deadwood Community League Renovate community hall and baseball diamond Deadwood, AB $44,676
Town of Beaverlodge Renovate the indoor pool Beaverlodge, AB $95,000
Town of High Level Repair and upgrade Centennial Park High Level, AB $119,625
Town of Rainbow Lake Renovate the arena to include a fitness centre Rainbow Lake, AB $75,000
Wembley Parks & Recreation Society & Town of Wembley Upgrade the Sunset Park playground Wembley, AB $50,000

Canada Cultural Spaces Fund (Department of Canadian Heritage)

Organization Project Location Federal
Funding
City of Grande Prairie Grande Prairie Regional Performing and Media Arts Centre Feasibility Study Grande Prairie, AB $19,731
-Posted by CW (With information from Statistics Canada)