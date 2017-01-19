High Prairie RCMP and RCMP MCU-North make arrest in homicide investigation

The investigation into the murder of a 32-year-old man in Atikameg last Saturday night is making progress. Police have arrested one woman and are now looking to locate two men for whom warrants of arrest have been issued in relation to the incident.

40-year-old Ivy Laboucan of Atikameg has been arrested and charged with second degree murder in the death of Jeff Gladue. His body was found outside of a residence in Atikameg on the night of Saturday, January 14, 2017 after police responded to a report of shots being fired in the area. Laboucan is to appear in High Prairie provincial court on Monday, January 23, 2017.

Warrants of arrest have been issued for 21-year-old Blake Anderson of Slave Lake, and 24-year-old Atikameg resident, Patrick Letendre. The two men are wanted on a charge of second degree murder stemming from the Saturday, January 14 incident and are considered to be dangerous and possibly armed. Police warn anyone who may see these two men, not to approach them but to call 911 or police immediately.

Blake Anderson is described as follows:

– 21-year-old aboriginal male

– 185 cm tall (6’1”)

– 73 kg (161 lbs.)

– Brown eyes

– Black hair

– Tattoos: cross on anterior of left forearm

Patrick Letendre is described as follows:

– 24-year-old aboriginal male

– 175 cm tall (5’9”)

– 84 kg (184 lbs.)

– Brown eyes

– Black hair

– Tattoos: “LETENDRE” across upper back / “459” on left arm

– Scar on nose

If anyone has information pertaining to this murder investigation, they are asked to call the High Prairie RCMP Detachment at (780) 523-3378. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by internet at www.tipsubmit.com. You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest(s), you may be eligible for a cash reward.