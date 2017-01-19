High Prairie writes letter about Carbon Tax concerns to the Premier

The Town of High Prairie recently wrote a letter to the Premier.

They had received a letter from Whitecourt Mayor Maryann Chichak, asking for their support in solidarity in addressing some municipal concerns regarding the provincial Carbon Tax, which council agreed to do.

Chief Administrative Officer Brian Martinson says the tax will impact pretty much everyone.

“They include businesses, residents, industry, as well as non-profit organizations,” said Martinson. “In the letter, council said they wanted to ensure local government, business, as well as industry and non-profit organizations, are consulted in how to diverse the funds gathered to the carbon tax program.”

Martinson says they want the carbon tax, in terms of municipalities, to be treated in the same way the GST currently is.

“The towns and municipalities don’t pay GST,” he said. “And council figures that municipalities should be treated the same way if they do keep it. But from my understanding, it’s not the way it’s going to be.”

Martinson says if Mayor Chichak gets enough support from various municipalities regarding her letter, they hope that the government will reconsider the carbon tax for the province.

