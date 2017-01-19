Taste of Canada 2017 set to happen in June

Taste of Canada 2017 is coming up this summer.

The 7th Annual event will go in Boston, Massachusetts on June 5 and 6.

Shelly Nguyen, the International Initiatives Officer for Alberta Agriculture & Forestry, says that the agri-food buyer-seller forum is an opportunity to showcase your products at a full-day tabletop exposition.

“It also allows the vendor to meet one-on-one with pre-screened American importers, buyers, and distributors from the retail and food-service industries,” said Nguyen. “It also allows them to collect market intelligence through presentations and store tours.”

There are numerous categories for those who are interested in participating, including bakery and desserts, seasonings, specialty oils, meal solutions (entrees, prepared & ready meals), frozen meals, non-alcoholic beverages, seafood, as well as specialty foods and snacks.

“The event should be of interest to Canadian food and beverage exporters of the above product categories,” Nguyen said. “That especially goes if they plan on introducing a new product to retail/foodservice in the New England area.”

The event is organized by Alberta Agriculture & Forestry in collaboration with the Consulate General of Canada in Boston, as well as with other provincial partners. There is no fee to participate.

Any further questions can be addressed to Shelly Nguyen at 780-422-7103.

– Posted by BET