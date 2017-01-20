AHS Reminds Residents To Cook Shellfish

Albertans are reminded to cook shellfish before consuming.

Ten cases of gastrointestinal illness potentially linked to consumption of raw oysters are under investigation in the Edmonton Zone. It prompted Alberta Health Services (AHS) to remind Albertans of the risk of illness associated with consumption of raw shellfish.

AHS advises:

Eat only properly cooked shellfish. Cooking will decrease the risk of illness and it is recommended to avoid eating any raw or undercooked shellfish.

Specific to oysters, cook to an internal temperature of 90°C for 90 seconds.

Discard any shellfish that do not open when cooked.

Eat shellfish right away after cooking and promptly refrigerate leftovers.

Keep raw and cooked shellfish separate.

Keep purchased shellfish cold. Refrigerate immediately after purchase and keep at temperatures below 4°C.

Wear protective clothing (such as gloves) and wash your hands both before handling any food and frequently while handling raw shellfish.

Sanitize cutting boards, counters, knives and other utensils after preparing raw foods.

Raw oysters or shellfish contamination can lead to viruses or bacteria commonly causing watery diarrhea and abdominal cramps. Other symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, fever, headache and bloody stools. People with weakened immune systems, young children, pregnant women and older adults also face a risk of increased complications if they get sick.

Individuals with symptoms are advised to contact Health Link at 811 to report the illness.

Click here for more information.

-Posted by CW