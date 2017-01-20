Alberta’s retail sales higher than national average

Albertans sure love to go shopping.

November’s retail sales show that the average Albertan spent $1,441 dollars, a drop of just two percent year over year. It’s also still $200 higher than the national average of $1,241.

A TB Financial says the many reason Albertans spend more money than the rest of the provinces is because employees living in the province enjoy higher than average weekly ages than their counterparts who live elsewhere within the nation.

But, the bank does say that the gap between provincial and national averages have narrowed considerably over the past decade.

Back in 2006, Albertans were spending about 42 percent more per person than their fellow Canadians. But, first with recession in 2009, and the one from 2014, it fell from a peak of $1,600 in late 2014 to where it currently sits. The gap is now at 16 percent.

As well, the study found that young people, and households raising children, will naturally spend more money.

