AM 610 Newsroom Business Update

January 20, 2017 Local News, News

Exchange Rates:

US Dollar:

CAD/USD: $0.7492 USD
USD/CAD: $1.3330 CAD

British Pound Sterling:

CAD/GBP: £0.6078 GBP
GBP/CAD: $1.6452 CAD

Euro:

CAD/EUR: €0.7018 EUR
EUR/CAD: $1.4238 CAD

Chinese Yuan:

CAD/CNY: ¥5.1582 CNY
CNY/CAD: $0.1940 CAD

Philippine Peso:

CAD/PHP: ₱37.44 PHP

Stock Markets:

Toronto Stock Exchange

15,569.84 points
Dow Jones Industrials (New York)

19,831.07 points
February Crude Oil Contract

$53.34 US per barrel
February Natural Gas Contract

$3.329 US per mmBTU

– Posted by BET (10:00 AM)