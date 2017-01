Baytex Energy will be moving a compressor unit, from Km 68.7 on the DMI Haul Road south to Highway 986.

Baytex Good Neighbour program says it will happen Sunday, January 22, 2017, around 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The move will cause some temporary traffic disruption.

The compressor will be travelling on DMI Haul Road, west on Highway 986, south on Highway 688, east on Range Road 840 (landfill road). Power crews will be assisting with the move.

