Donald Trump’s Inauguration

Friday’s Schedule:

President Elect Donald Trump & his Vice President Mike Pence will attend a church service with their families. It’s a tradition that was started by Franklin Roosevelt in 1933.

Trump and Obama will meet for coffee at the White House, before traveling with their wives to the Capitol for the Inauguration.

By 10:00 mountain time, Donald Trump will be sworn in as the next U.S. President.

Afterwards the Obama Family will depart Washington aboard Marine One.

Trump & Pence will be honoured at a Luncheon in the Capitol.

A 90 minute parade will pass by the inauguration site, featuring floats, soldiers, and marching bands.

Trump will attend three inaugural balls this evening. That’s much more toned down compared to the 10 balls attended by the Obama’s… and the 14 that the Clinton’s went to.

Saturday’s Schedule:

The inauguration celebrations will end with a prayer service at Washington’s National Cathedral.

Other Facts:

An estimated 800 thousand people will take in the festivities.

Obama drew a record crowd of 1.8 million 8 years ago.

The event will cost somewhere between 175-and-200 million dollars. Trump has raised 90 million of that.