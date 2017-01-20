Glenmary School Modernization Construction Continues

Jen-Col Construction is also closely monitoring the air quality in the hallway outside of the current construction. Sensors test air quality in the hallway every eight hours and ensure air quality throughout the school is not effected.

Another aspect of the modernization is the addition of fencing around the front area of the school. No students or staff are allowed behind the fencing, or allowed to access the left doors at the front entrance. Behind it, will be the demolition of the greenhouse and the screw pilings will be installed. The main entrance of the school will be inaccessible for one weekend. Dates are still being confirmed.



The storage room behind the drama room will be demolished starting January 23, 2017. The room will eventually be connected to the classroom behind it and will have significant upgrades.

-Posted by CW(With photos courtesy of HFCRD)