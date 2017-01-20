Northern Lakes College Open House

Northern Lakes College held an open house for their Mobile Labs Trailer. The event took place on Thursday, January 19, 2017.

“As we have matured and expanded our trades repertoire of programs, we are starting to expand. You are starting to see the mobile trades trailers, which we can take throughout our service region. We have labs in Wabasca, High Prairie and in High Level,” says Dean of Trades and Technology Nelson Lutz. Lutz adds that they are always looking for new places to send the trailers across the province.

“Right now, this one that is sitting in Peace River is actually getting moved to Fort McMurray. It is going there in partnership with SAIT, Grande Prairie College and Keyano College and we are going to deliver plumbing training up there,” says Lutz in the interview on Thursday, January 19, 2017.

Lutz adds that the mobile trailers are there to be able to meet the needs across the service region.

– Posted by KL