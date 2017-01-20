RCMP Charge Woman Following Fatal Collision In Driftpile First Nation

A woman from Grande Prairie has been charged with negligence following a fatal multi-vehicle collision in Driftpile First Nation.

High Prairie RCMP say on May 1, 2016, a three-vehicle collision occurred on Highway 2 at Driftpile First Nation.

The 36-year-old female driver of a van, as well as two passengers, a twelve-year-old boy and an eleven-month-old girl were pronounced deceased on scene. The van caught fire, and a bystander was able to save a four-year-old girl, who was a passenger in the van.

The two 17-year-old occupants of a car were treated by EMS on scene and released with minor injuries. The lone occupant of a grey SUV was transported via STARS to an Edmonton Hospital.

Edna Jean Smith, 58, the driver of the SUV, is been charged with:

Criminal negligence causing death (x3)

Criminal negligence causing bodily harm

Smith was served a summons on December 20, 2016, and is required to appear in High Prairie Provincial Court on January 30, 2017.

