CCA Congratulates US Secretary of Agriculture Nominee Sonny Perdue

The Canadian Cattlemen’s Association (CCA) is pleased with the choice of Sonny Perdue as United States Secretary of Agriculture.

The former governor in the State of Georgia was nominated by U.S. President Donald Trump late last week.

The CCA says they will continue to work closely with government officials on both sides of the border to ensure the interests of Canadian beef producers are well represented as the new Trump Administration moves forward.

The association believes the economic benefits of Canada-U.S. agriculture trade are clear, as Canada is the largest export customer for almost all large U.S. agricultural producing states.

Canada purchases about $714 USD per capita of agricultural products south of the border, while in turn, the U.S. purchases around $69 USD per capita of Canadian agricultural products.

A veterinarian by training, the 70-year-old Perdue served in the Georgia State Senate for 10 years before becoming governor in 2003, becoming the first Republican to hold the office since 1872. He left office after two terms in 2011.

