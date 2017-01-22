Valleyview RCMP Identify Type of Semi Truck Involved in late December Hit-and-Run

RCMP have identified the truck involved in a fatal hit-and-run near Valleyview on Tuesday, December 27, 2016.

Police say at 1 AM that morning, a large semi struck at 28-year-old man who was walking with his female companion on Highway 43 on the north side of the westbound lanes. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The truck did sustain damage to the front passenger side of the vehicle; Witnesses described the truck in question as being an extended tandem axel Semi with a closed-in truck.

Now, officers say that some pieces of the truck found at the scene that have since been analyzed have been identified to be from a 2004 Volvo Semi-truck type VHD or VNL. (Photos of Each Type of Truck can be seen below).

Mounties still want to talk to the driver; they still believe it’s possible that the person of interest didn’t know they were involved in a collision, until they later stopped and noted the damage. Police are asking all company owners/managers to check their fleet vehicles for damage and to contact RCMP if they believe they may have the vehicle involved in this collision.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Valleyview RCMP at 780- 524-3345. Or, if you wish to remain anonymous, ou can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or online at www.tipsubmit.com. If the information you provide leads to an arrest, recovery of stolen property and or seizure of illicit drugs, you may be eligible for a cash reward.

– Posted by BET