Alberta Announces Energy Efficiency Programs

Albertans could receive Free LED lights, new appliance rebates and business incentives this year.

Alberta’s Environment Minister announced on Monday, January 23, 2017, four energy efficiency programs to be launched in March and early April. A seven-person advisory panel came up with the programs. Designs and delivery will be done by Energy Efficiency Alberta.

A new energy efficiency report points to programs like small-scale solar and greater use of energy-saving appliances. Programs are expected to create jobs in construction and energy services and grow future-ready industries such as solar generation. A release says, the government has already earmarked $11.5 million towards solar programming for public schools and Indigenous communities. The possibility of supporting a solar farm to power half of the government’s operations is also being explored.

Three programs already announced:

Residential No-Cost Energy Savings Program offers direct, no-charge installation of energy efficiency products to residences (homeowners and tenants), including assessing household lighting, water and heating components and installing energy-saving products.

Residential Retail Products Program offers rebates to residential customers at retail outlets around the province. The initial focus is on lighting, insulation and appliances. Consumer electronics, water-heating products, and other options will be offered in subsequent campaigns.

Business, Non-Profit and Institutional Energy Savings Program offers incentives for high-efficiency products from a comprehensive list, initially using mail-in rebates for the purchase and installation of electric and gas-based products such as lighting, heating and cooling systems, and hot water systems.

