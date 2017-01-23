CP’s Gross Revenue Down, Net Revenue Up for 2016

Year-end gross income for Canadian Pacific (CP) Railway fell last year due to a reduced Prairie grain handle.

But at the same time, net income actually went up.

The Calgary-based company made about $1.6-billion in net income last year on about $6.23-billion in gross revenues.

In 2015, gross revenues were at $6.55-billion, while the net income was just $1.35-billion.

For the final quarter of 2016, net income was $384-million on $1.64-billion in revenues, up from $319-million on $1.69-billion year-over-year.

Outgoing CEO Hunter Harrison says that for 2016 overall, CP’s revenues were weighed down, both by a weakness in grain movements, and by declining oil shipments.

For the former, about 270-thousand carloads of Canadian grain were moved by the company last year, down about five percent from 2015. The numbers include 75-thousand carloads moved in the fourth quarter alone, down six percent year-over-year.

Canadian grain revenue for last year was down 10 percent at $962-million, for revenue per carload of $3,559, down five percent. Fourth-quarter Canadian grain revenue per carload came in at $3,758, up one percent year-over-year.

Over in the fertilizers and sulphur segment, CP’s carloads for 2016 slipped three percent to 60-thousand, while revenue per carload rose eight percent to $4,769. For potash, revenue per carload rose a percentage point to $2,904 on about 116-thossand carloads, down six per cent.

– Posted by BET