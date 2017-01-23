Danielle Larivee Takes-up New Responsibilities as Children’s Services Minister

Danielle Larivee is hitting the ground running in her new cabinet role.

On Thursday, the Lesser Slave Lake MLA was moved from the Municipal Affairs portfolio, to head up the new Alberta Ministry of Children’s Services.

Larivee wants to move quickly on child protection, and support a panel on the issue, which will be chaired by Peace River MLA Debbie Jabbour.

“The panel will be looking into child intervention,” said Larivee, whose constituency includes the High Prairie area. “And the mandate of the panel is to look into the investigation of injuries and deaths of children in protection, and to insure that the investigation piece of that is improved substantially.”

Larivee adds the government will be making the mandate public. She says that the conversation on how to improve the child intervention system will begin this coming spring.

“We will also look into what actions we can take on some of those complex, deep-seeded factors and issues, such as residential schools and poverty,” she said. “We will be looking how they play into child intervention, as well as children landing into care.”

Larivee says that the government will be working very quickly to change things around the reporting of these incidents, as well as looking at how to improve the situation overall.

“The work I’ll be doing with them is supporting the engagement of Albertans,” Larivee said. “That includes frontline workers, through including families as well as indigenous leaders and community members, to talk about what needs to be done on improving the system, and that will gives us a plan on how to move forward on that.”

As a public health nurse for 18 years prior to being elected as an MLA, Larivee says she got to spend a lot of time with families from all walks of life.

“Some families had a lot of resources and capacity to work with, while other families had substantial challenges,” she said. “I’ve dealt with many families who have had those challenges, and it’s important to me to be a part of the solution to enhance the capacity of families to stay together, to stay whole, to be healthy, and to support the children, in order to achieve the best possible outcome.”

The panel will meet for their first meeting at Government House in Edmonton on Wednesday, February 1.

Larivee Leaves Behind Municipal Affairs Portfolio

Her successor, Leduc MLA Shaye Anderson, now becomes the eighth person to serve as Minister of Municipal Affairs since 2010.

And while Larivee says there are some challenges with the revolving door of ministers, she says that the government have moved a lot of things forward during her 15 months in the position.

“I know that Minister Anderson will be picking up the slack, and continuing to move forward within the portfolio,” said Larivee. “As well, I will also remain on the Municipal Governance Committee within cabinet, in order to work with him to ensure a smooth transition.”

Larivee says with another person at the cabinet table, it means municipalities has an additional voice who knows their concerns and perspectives, in order to help the government move forward on the issues.

