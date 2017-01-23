RCMP are investigating a gunshot at Grande Prairie Regional College.

Police say they responded to a mischief complaint at the College on the morning of January 12, 2017. One of the office windows had been damaged by what was believed to be a gunshot between the hours of 7 p.m. on January 11 and 8:30 a.m. on January 12, 2017.

No one was injured and the office was not occupied during the time of the incident.

Grande Prairie Police Dog Services and Forensic Identification Section are assisting with the investigation. Grande Prairie RCMP continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to please call the Grande Prairie RCMP at (780) 830-5701. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS) or online at www.tipsubmit.com.

-Posted by CW