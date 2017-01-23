PRSD Board To Hear Centralization Presentations

The debate of whether Peace River School Division (PRSD) should centralize services in Grimshaw continues.

The board of trustees for PRSD has set a date for a presentation. The board will receive information, presentations and delegations beginning at 1 p.m. at the February 7, 2017, regular board meeting. PRSD is looking at moving the Central Office and Support Services buildings to the Grimshaw Jr. Sr. High School site. Members of the public are welcome to attend.

The board requested administration gather further financial information in October 2016.

