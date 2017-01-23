USA Withdraws From Trans-Pacific Partnership Trade Deal

The United States is no longer involved in the proposed Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal.

US President Donald J. Trump pulled out of the deal on Monday, January 23, 2017, calling the move “a great thing for the American workers.”

During the election campaign, Trump said that deal would be a potential disaster for the country. Reports suggested attempts to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement between the U.S., Canada and Mexico, but nothing surfaced. Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law, is expected to meet with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday, January 24, 2017.

Meanwhile, Trudeau is meeting with his cabinet in Calgary. They are discussing the realities of Trump as President, such as the economic impacts.

