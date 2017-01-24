BC Government Vows to Defend Wine Industry

The British Columbia government’s pledged to defend its wine industry against any U-S challenge.

Last week, the United States says it’s started action against Canada at the World Trade Organization, accusing B.C. of discriminating against the U.S. and other imported wine by allowing only local wine in grocery stores.

Shirley Bond, the province’s Minister of Jobs, Tourism & Skills Training, says trade agreements like NAFTA allow for a number of private wine outlets selling only B-C wine.

“We are confident in the approach we have taken in this regard,” Bond said in a statement.

Since B.C. expanded its wine distribution in April 2015, grocery stores have become a growing retail channel for the province’s wine sales. Only retailers winning licences in a provincial auction are allowed to sell the wine.

The spat coincides with growing uncertainty in Canada-U.S. trade relations.

President Donald Trump has vowed to renegotiate NAFTA. Just yesterday, he pulled the Americans out of the 12-nation Trans-Pacific Partnership.

