Canola Plants Could Rise Slightly in Canada This Year

Canadian canola plantings could rise by about 10 percent this spring.

German oilseed analysis firm Oil World says farmers want to cash in before an expected drop in vegetable oil prices.

Major Southeast Asian producers saw a reduction in output of palm crops after they were hit by a drought for the last couple of years, with an El Nino weather pattern bringing dry conditions to many parts of the area.

Oil World Executive Director Thomas Mielke says the world needs more Canadian canola, so plantings need to expand moderately, adding that any expansion would come at the expense of wheat.

Statistics Canada says Canadian farmers planted 20.4 million acres of canola last year, their fourth-largest area ever for the crop. Canola planting is usually in full swing during the month of May.

Canola grown in Canada typically accounts for most globally exported canola and rapeseed. Canola is mainly crushed for its oil, and used in foods like salad dressing and margarine.

As well, canola futures at ICE Futures Canada gained about 15 percent since the beginning of harvest season in August.

But by May or June, Mielke says canola prices may soften as palm production starts to recover.

