The Keystone XL pipeline is closer to becoming a reality.

US President Donald Trump signed an executive order to approve the project on Tuesday, January 24, 2017. Trump told reporters that changes will be subject to terms and conditions being renegotiated by the U-S.

The line would move bitumen from Alberta’s oilsands to Texas’ Gulf Coast.

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley along with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Cabinet welcomed the decision.

-Posted by CW