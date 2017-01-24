Fatal Accident Near Village of Berwyn

Peace Regional RCMP responded to a call of a collision near the entrance to the Village of Berwyn and Highway 2 around 3:15 p.m. on Monday, January 23, 2017. An ambulance had came upon the collision.

A lone adult female driver, traveling in a car collided with a southbound pickup truck that had a lone adult male driving.

The Peace River Collision Analyst attended and the scene along with RCMP officers and multiple local Fire Departments. The adult male driver of the pickup truck was not physically injured, the adult female driver of the car was trapped in the vehicle until extricated by the Fire Department, where she was then transported to hospital.

The 73-year-old female driver died prior to being transported by air ambulance to Grande Prairie.

The investigation continues at this time into the cause of the collision.

