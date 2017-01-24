Peace Health Advisory Council Teleconference Jan. 26

Residents can call into an Alberta Health Service meeting on Thursday, January 26, 2017.

The Peace Health Advisory Council is meeting in Boardroom A at the Grande Prairie Public Health Centre. Residents that can’t make it can call into a teleconference from 5-8 p.m.

Telehealth locations will be available in room M641 in the Peace River Community Health Centre, room 103 in the Pine Plaza Building in Grande Cache and in the Telehealth Room at the Central Peace Health Complex in Spirit River.

The dial-in number is 1-866-236-8306, with the participation code of 9453060. The Council expects to hear presentations regarding physician recruitment and a general North Zone update.

The next meeting of the True North Health Advisory Council is set for February 15, 2017, after it was postponed on January 18, 2017. It will be held at St. Theresa General Hospital in Fort Vermilion.

-Posted by CW