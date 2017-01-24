Police Charge Three Youth Following Foot Chase

Three boys have been charged in Grande Prairie.

RCMP say they located a stolen pickup truck in the Canadian Tire parking lot around 2 p.m. on Monday, January 23, 2017. One boy was taken into custody, while two others fled. Police quickly apprehended them following a foot chase.

The youth, who cannot be named, have been charged with:

Male youth, aged 15:

Possession of Stolen Property Over $5000;

Resist Arrest;

Breach of Probation

Male youth, aged 16

Possession of Stolen Property Over $5000;

Resist Arrest

Male youth, aged 17

Possession of Stolen Property Over $5000

All three were released to appear in Grande Prairie Youth Court on February 22, 2017.

-Posted by CW