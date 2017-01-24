Police Charge Three Youth Following Foot Chase

Three boys have been charged in Grande Prairie.
RCMP say they located a stolen pickup truck in the Canadian Tire parking lot around 2 p.m. on Monday, January 23, 2017. One boy was taken into custody, while two others fled. Police quickly apprehended them following a foot chase.
The youth, who cannot be named, have been charged with:
Male youth, aged 15:
- Possession of Stolen Property Over $5000;
- Resist Arrest;
- Breach of Probation
Male youth, aged 16
- Possession of Stolen Property Over $5000;
- Resist Arrest
Male youth, aged 17
- Possession of Stolen Property Over $5000
All three were released to appear in Grande Prairie Youth Court on February 22, 2017.
