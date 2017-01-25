AM 610 Newsroom Business Update

Exchange Rates:

US Dollar:

CAD/USD: $0.7648 USD
USD/CAD: $1.3074 CAD

British Pound Sterling:

CAD/GBP: £0.6060 GBP
GBP/CAD: $1.6501 CAD

Euro:

CAD/EUR: €0.7117 EUR
EUR/CAD: $1.4047 CAD

Chinese Yuan:

CAD/CNY: ¥5.2641 CNY
CNY/CAD: $0.1900 CAD

Philippine Peso:

CAD/PHP: ₱37.98 PHP

Stock Markets:

Toronto Stock Exchange

15,641.84 points
Dow Jones Industrials (New York)

20,051.57 points
March Crude Oil Contract

$53.25 US per barrel
March Natural Gas Contract

$3.337 US per mmBTU

– Posted by BET (10:00 AM)