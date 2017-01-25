PRSD Predicts Impacts of Carbon Tax

School boards have been looking at the expected impacts of the Carbon Tax that came into effect in Alberta on January 1, 2017.

Peace River School Division No. 10 (PRSD) Board of Trustees recently reviewed the preliminary impact on bus fuel and natural gas. PRSD expects the carbon tax will increase fuel costs by $29,000 and natural gas costs by $27,500 during the 2016-17 school year. The total number is expected to double in 2017-18 to approximately $105,600.

How PRSD plans to pay for the increase is still unknown. The division has not heard anything about rebates yet and believes the government is planning to release more information in March. Earlier in January, an Alberta Education official confirmed school boards will qualify for the institutional rebate program, but no more details were provided.

Current measures in place to reduce the footprint includes timers on heating and electrical systems, pumps, and parking lot plug-in, air quality sensors, motion activated lighting, high-efficiency lighting, door and window weather stripping upgrades, motion activated taps, low volume flush toilets as well as high-efficiency hand dryers, water heaters, windows and doors.

The new construction of Grimshaw Public School also includes several energy efficient systems. The PRSD Transportation Department has installed special heat generators on buses that reduce idle times in cold weather, reduces engine wear and fuel consumption.

-Posted by CW