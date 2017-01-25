Trump Approves Wall at Mexican Border

The United States of America is closer to having a wall separating it from Mexico.

US President Donald Trump signed an executive order to start the 2,000-mile border wall project on Wednesday, January 25, 2017.

The announcement says it is the policy of the executive branch to “secure the southern border of the United States through the immediate construction of a physical wall on the southern border, monitored and supported by adequate personnel so as to prevent illegal immigration, drug and human trafficking, and acts of terrorism.”

Trump campaigned with the project being one of his key pledges.

-Posted by CW