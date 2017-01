Looking for something new to read??

My latest book recommendation is Ham On Rye by Charles Bukowski!

Bukowski is my all time favourite writer and this book is a great coming of age story!

It’s actually based on Charles’ early life! It’s sad, hilarious, and very well written!

The titles is actually a joke reference Catcher in the Rye which is another great coming of age story too!

Happy reading, you bookworms!