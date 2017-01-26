Alberta Canola Producers AGM, FarmTech Conference Coming Up Next Week

The Alberta Canola Producers Commission will be holding their 27th Annual General Meeting on Tuesday, January 31, at the Edmonton Expo Centre at Edmonton’s Northlands area.

The meeting starts at 2:45 in the afternoon, and it’s open to all Alberta canola growers, even those not registered to attend this year’s FarmTech conference.

Events included at the AGM includes a report from the Board of Directors, the election of new directors from Alberta Canola Regions 10 (Northeast Alberta) and 12 (Medicine Hat area), as well as a question and answer period for attendees.

Meanwhile, the annual FarmTech conference takes place from January 31 until February 2, 2018, at the Northlands.

The sold-out event includes several guest speakers, including National Post columnist Andrew Coyne, Lt. General Romeo Dallaire, Olympic medalist Clara Hughes, Professor Pamela Ronald from the University of California in Davis, and closing out the event will be former prime minister Brian Mulroney.

