Alberta Workers Continue To See Paychecks Get Thinner

Albertans continue to earn less on their paychecks compared to a year ago.

According to ATB Financial’s latest OWL report, payroll numbers show earnings are lower by 1.6 per cent. Alberta was the only province with declining earnings in the twelve months to November.

Statistics Canada reports that the average weekly earnings for employees in Alberta was $1,114.21 in November. That includes overtime pay and is before taxes and any other deductions. Over the course of the year, earnings grew considerably and are up by a little more than 15 percent.

Employed workers in forestry, logging and mining, as well as quarrying and oil and gas extraction, saw their paychecks fall by just over eight percent.

The report points out the fall in earnings over the past year should make Alberta-based businesses more competitive, as many companies had to lower their operating costs.

Albertans are still the best paid among Canada’s provinces.

-Posted by CW(With information from ATB)