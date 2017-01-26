AM 610 Newsroom Business Update

January 26, 2017

Exchange Rates:

US Dollar:

CAD/USD: $0.7632 USD
USD/CAD: $1.3107 CAD

British Pound Sterling:

CAD/GBP: £0.6066 GBP
GBP/CAD: $1.6488 CAD

Euro:

CAD/EUR: €0.7153 EUR
EUR/CAD: $1.3989 CAD

Chinese Yuan:

CAD/CNY: ¥5.2500 CNY
CNY/CAD: $0.1905 CAD

Philippine Peso:

CAD/PHP: ₱38.03 PHP

Stock Markets:

Toronto Stock Exchange

15,605.61 points
Dow Jones Industrials (New York)

20,100.90 points
March Crude Oil Contract

$53.95 US per barrel
March Natural Gas Contract

$3.473 US per mmBTU

