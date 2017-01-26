Grain Handle Results in Record 4th Quarter for CN Rail

The Canadian National (CN) Railway saw a record profit for its last fiscal quarter for 2016.

It had a net income of $1.02-billion on $3.22-billion revenue for the fourth quarter (Q4), up from $941-million on $3.17-billion year-over-year.

The Q4 results rose CN’s year-end net income to $3.64-billion on $12.01-billion in revenues, up from $3.54-billion on $12.61-billion in 2015.

The Montreal-based railway says the increase was mainly due to higher volumes of Canadian grain and U-S soybeans. They add that another contributor was moving refined petroleum products, finished vehicles and petroleum coke.

In Q4, CN says they moved about 177-thousand carloads of grains and fertilizers, up nine percent year-over-year. Over the whole year, it moved about 602-thousand carloads of grain and fertilizers.

“Despite facing difficult winter conditions in December, CN delivered very strong fourth-quarter results,” said CN CEO Luc Jobin. “Throughout 2016, we demonstrated once again its ability to perform well in a mixed economic environment.

“Overall, the economy remains challenging,” he continued. “But we remain optimistic and expect to see moderate volume growth in 2017.”

Statistics show that Canada and the United States both came in above their respective five-year averages of the 2016-17 crop year. CN says that the grain outlook for 2017-18 in both countries will be in line with the five-year averages.

